Buxton care home celebrates 90 years of supporting local community

A Buxton-based care home has celebrated nine decades of service to the local community with a special service of thanksgiving for its residents.

The Hawthorns, which is run by The Salvation Army, opened its doors for the first time in 1935 and in that time has supported hundreds of people, seeing them take up residence within the magnificent building that stands tall on Burlington Road.

Residents, their families and returning relatives of much-loved past residents enjoyed a BBQ celebration, vintage games, such as hook-a-duck and roll a penny, and a history display to mark the impressive milestone with the Deputy Mayor of High Peak, Cllr Dom Elliot-Starkey joining in the celebrations.

Opening its doors initially as a women’s refuge for ladies experiencing homelessness and escaping trauma such as domestic violence and prostitution, The Hawthorns now operates as a 34-bed care home for elderly men and women within the area.

Glenda Roberts, Salvation Army director of older people's services, Wendy Critchlow, home manager The Hawthorns, Cllr Dom Elliot-Starkey, Deputy Mayor of High Peak, Adam Williams, business and facilities manager The Hawthorns, Diane Milner, head of care The Hawthorns and Angela Johnson, Salvation Army deputy director of older people's services

Wendy Critchlow, home manager at The Hawthorns has worked at the care home for twenty years, starting as a night care assistant. She said: “We are incredibly proud to have reached this impressive milestone which is testament to the work of The Salvation Army, caring for people in the community and meeting the needs of the area. Over the last 90 years times have changed significantly, society has evolved, but what has remained consistent is the support and quality of service that The Hawthorns has provided, cementing our place in Buxton’s history.

“This milestone is also recognition of the staff, past and present, and the residents that make The Hawthorns what it is today, an integral part of the Buxton community and we thank everyone that has been a part of our journey and look forward to adding more to our story as we continue to remain at the heart of Buxton.”

Two local schools, Burbage Pre-school Nursery and Serpentine Nursey, also joined in the celebrations and made bunting for the occasion, fitting in with the current curriculum and giving an intergenerational slant to the festivities.

Hilda, 99, who was born in Buxton now resides at The Hawthorns, with her sister who is 83, and attended the celebrations. She said: “The Hawthorns is my home, and it definitely feels like a home, it’s wonderful here and everyone is ever so kind to me. The care the staff give is clear to see, you can see that it is a calling for them, not a just a job. I am very happy.”

Staff from The Hawthorns cut the cake with the deputy mayor

Withstanding the turbulent time of the second world war and continuing to operate through a global pandemic, The Hawthorns has seen many changes over the years. After opening as a women’s refuge in 1935, it began to welcome males in the 1970s and then its first older people in the 1980s. More recently it has undergone a major refurbishment to its dining room and both main lounges and was rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2020.

Wendy added: “The celebration to mark our 90th birthday was also a celebration of thanks to all that have been a part of The Hawthorns in some shape or form over the decades, we have had some wonderful memories shared with us and look forward to building on these as The Hawthorns continues to thrive.”

The Hawthorns now offers respite care, for a minimum of a fortnight, and anyone looking for more information please email [email protected] or call 01298 23700.

The Hawthorns is now the only expression of The Salvation Army in Buxton after the local church and community centre shut over seventy years ago in 1949.