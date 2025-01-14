Businesses thanked for stepping up to the plate to provide weekly meals for YMCA Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses working in IT, accountancy, PR and much more have been warmly thanked for stepping away from their desks to cook meals for the community at YMCA Derbyshire’s campus in Derby.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YMCA Derbyshire runs a monthly project at its London Road base, working with businesses and partner organisations who undertake to pay for and cook a two-course meal for up to 80 people. So successful is the project that cooking slots at the YMCA are filled for months in advance with companies keen to give back to the community and provide hot meals for those who need them most.

The company providing the most meals for YMCA Derbyshire in 2024 was leading Derby IT company L.E.A.D. IT Services, which provides technical support to businesses and nearly 200 schools and trusts across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s last voluntary day in 2024 saw team members leave their laptops and support desks for a morning to cook up beef and veggie chill plus sponge and custard for pudding.

Marie Carmon and Sophie Jepson serve up a community meal at YMCA Derbyshire

Sophie Jepson, resource and project manager at L.E.A.D. IT Services, said: “We always enjoy cooking meals for YMCA Derbyshire – it’s a nice change from our day jobs which are obviously fairly technical. It is a brilliant charity and we’re happy to lend our support where we can. There are still a lot of people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and if we can help by cooking a meal for a morning, then it’s a pleasure to do so. The Community Meal is a great scheme, and we’re delighted to be involved.”

Another company which joined the project was Derby-based Vibrant Accountancy which provided a meal cooked up by learners from special educational needs organisation Transition 2. Vibrant provided the ingredients for the meal prepared by Kristina, Seth and Maddie from Transition 2, which helps prepare Derby people with special educational needs and autism for employment.

Bev Wakefield, founder and owner of Vibrant Accountancy, said: “It was an amazing day. Vibrant’s vision is all about making an impact on our clients and our community, so we were very happy to come with the learners from Transition 2 to deliver the meal. It got the Vibrant team involved in the charity, but it was also about giving back and supporting the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was brilliant to see how much confidence Transition 2 had given Maddie, Seth and Kristina. This is a great organisation creating opportunities for people who perhaps didn’t think they would be available to them. The Vibrant team were sous-chefs on the day, the team from Transition 2 did all the cooking – we were just on hand with some chopping and peeling!”

Harry from L.E.A.D. IT serves up a community meal at YMCA Derbyshire

Vibrant’s accountants and the Transition 2 team put together a two-course lunch featuring pasta and garlic bread, with lemon drizzle cake for pudding. Bev added that Vibrant Accountancy was also exploring ways of providing Transition 2 learners with further opportunities.

Simon Hancox, deputy head of service at Transition 2, said the YMCA meal was part of learners’ “bespoke pathway into employment”.

He said: “Transition 2 is committed to improving vocational outcomes for young people with SEND in Derby as part of Derby City Council’s plan for growth and building a resilient city that delivers strategies to promote inclusion in learning and employment. This event, and the build up to it, has helped learners to improve their functional skills, self-management, teamwork, personal and food hygiene, customer service, health and safety, stamina and work readiness, and to build aspirations for future work possibilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YMCA Derbyshire runs its community meals on the last Friday of every month, in partnership with Head High mental health charity, run by Amanda Solloway.

Amanda Solloway, Ian Morgan, The High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Bev Wakefield and Simon Hancox

Debs said: “The support we have had has been amazing. It’s so heart-warming that companies and partner organisations are willing to both pay for and send volunteers to cook a meal for people in our community. The meals are always so well received and it’s a great opportunity for businesses to volunteer and provide some help where it is really needed.”

Anyone who would like to take part in YMCA Derbyshire’s Community Meals can contact, [email protected]