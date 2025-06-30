Bus driver completes bike endurance challenge for heroes

A driver for a major Buxton bus operator has completed a 1000-mile motorbike challenge to raise money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Bus Driver, Lee Walton, from Stagecoach Yorkshire, completed the RBLR 1000 Ride on the Clockwise North route, which included Newcastle, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Edinburgh, Inverness, Wick, Glasgow and Manchester.

A total of 126 riders set off at 5.00am, with 122 returning within the 24-hour deadline. Together they raised over £11,000 for the charity’s work.

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; aiming to give support wherever and whenever it is needed. It has operated since 1921. There is more information at: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/.

Lee said: “It is wonderful that so many people from Stagecoach have sponsored me to complete what is an epic 1000-mile motorbike ride. I am very proud to now belong to an elite group of people who do these types of rides on a regular basis.

“I rode in glorious sunshine, torrential rain, gusting winds, and even hailstones. I met and rode with some wonderful people. Some people were like me, first-timers, and then there were some seasoned pros that were on their 25th time. It was a hard challenge, but, just like when I am on the buses, when we set out to achieve something, the we make sure we get there.”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “As a local bus operator, we believe that we are stronger together – we always want to support each other and our local communities.

“Lee has set a wonderful example of this mission – we know that supporting our local Armed Forces professionals and veterans is important to our community, so it is important to us.”