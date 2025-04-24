The trespassers assemble for their climb up the path past Kinder Reservoir.The trespassers assemble for their climb up the path past Kinder Reservoir.
The trespassers assemble for their climb up the path past Kinder Reservoir.

Archive photos from Kinder Mass Trespass - to mark anniversary of ramblers roaming rights and creation of Peak District National Park

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
On April 24, 1932 hundreds of people gathered in Hayfield and marched up Kinder in a Mass Trespass.

Now 93 years on we have dug out some of the original pictures from the archive as we look back at the turning point in British history.

The group of young workers decided to stake their claim to the English countryside – resulting in arrests and an outcry that shaped the rural access we enjoy today.

The actions of the Mass Trespass caused people to address access problems in the county and in 1951 the Peak District became the first area designated as a national park.

Over the top, the rambler's assault on Kinder Scout in 1932.

1. Over the top

Over the top, the rambler's assault on Kinder Scout in 1932. Photo: Buxton Advertiser archive photo

Photo Sales
The 1932 mass trespass of Kinder Scout that eventually led to the setting up of National Parks. Buxton Advertiser archive photo

2. Off they go

The 1932 mass trespass of Kinder Scout that eventually led to the setting up of National Parks. Buxton Advertiser archive photo Photo: Copy pic

Photo Sales
Tespassers on the 1932 Mass Trespass walking to Kinder Scout. Buxton Advertiser archive photo

3. Walking to Kinder Scout

Tespassers on the 1932 Mass Trespass walking to Kinder Scout. Buxton Advertiser archive photo Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Benny Rothman (on rock in trousers), leader of the Mass Trespass, addresses trespassers on the way to Kinder Scout.

4. Addressing the trespassers

Benny Rothman (on rock in trousers), leader of the Mass Trespass, addresses trespassers on the way to Kinder Scout. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peak District National Park
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice