A lifeline for rural emergency care in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many assume ambulances can handle any emergency, but this isn't always the case. Dr. Dan Crook, Clinical Lead for Emergency Medicine at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and a volunteer with the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), plays a vital role in rural areas around Buxton.

Dr. Crook's extensive experience with critical trauma allows him to provide advanced care quickly, which is crucial in rural settings with limited resource.

While he primarily serves rural communities, EMICS also responds to emergencies in urban environments. This ensures that specialised medical skills are available wherever they’re needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulances, though crucial, are often engaged with multiple emergencies, leading to delays in time-sensitive situations. "People might think that calling 999 in the Peak District will bring immediate help," Dr. Crook notes. "In reality, there may not be an ambulance available at that moment, or it could be miles away."

Dr. Dan Crook, Clinical Lead for Emergency Medicine at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Additionally, ambulance crews might encounter critical trauma infrequently, sometimes only once a year. Dr. Crook, however, handles these types of emergencies regularly in the hospital, giving him a unique advantage.

Dr. Crook is committed to rural healthcare, "I continue with EMICS because rural areas cannot be resourced the same way as urban environments." Critically ill patients require specialised intervention that may not always be immediately available or administered by paramedic crews.

One notable call-out involved Dr. Crook responding to a woman with an open leg fracture after she fell while walking her dog. With the ambulance response time estimated at two hours, Dr. Crook was contacted by a 999 dispatcher, and he was able to treat her much sooner from his ‘bag of gin and tonics’. “I was able to give her everything the hospital could give her straight away,” Dr. Crook said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could give her different kinds of medication than the paramedics. Without that level of pain relief, which is a high skill set, she would have been screaming in pain. Instead, she was there telling me jokes, all because we had managed her pain effectively,” Dr. Crook added. This fast and effective treatment also alleviated further mental or psychological distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Crook's advanced skills made a significant difference in her experience. "It's not just about life and death," he explains. "Alleviating severe pain and providing immediate relief changes the patient's experience profoundly."

Despite EMICS's crucial role, securing adequate support remains a challenge. "Many people don’t realise the extent of our work until they need us," Dr. Crook says. EMICS operates without government funding and relies on community donations to sustain its services.

“Every day, I am privileged to make a difference in the lives of rural community members by delivering timely and high-quality emergency care,” Dr. Crook adds.