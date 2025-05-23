From trophy presentations to 20p a pint and group shots take a walk down sporting memory lane with these great pictures.
1. New Mills AFC
A team photo of New Mills AFC taken in 1974. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: unknown
2. Buxton FC
Buxton FC's Cheshire League winning side back in 1973. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: Alan Swift
3. Buxton Rugby Club
Buxton Rugby Club in 1978. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Teaching beginners
Chapel Golf Club professional Leo Feeney teaching beginners at a golf school at the town's methodist schoolrooms in 1973. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift
