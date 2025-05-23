Footballer Mark Higgins makes the presentations at the Buxton pool league prize night in 1982. Photo Alan SwiftFootballer Mark Higgins makes the presentations at the Buxton pool league prize night in 1982. Photo Alan Swift
80 years of retro sporting photos taken across the High Peak

By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:41 BST
We’ve delved deep into the archive to bring you some long forgotten sporting photos dating back to 1904 to the 1980s.

From trophy presentations to 20p a pint and group shots take a walk down sporting memory lane with these great pictures.

A team photo of New Mills AFC taken in 1974. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

1. New Mills AFC

A team photo of New Mills AFC taken in 1974. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: unknown

Buxton FC's Cheshire League winning side back in 1973. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

2. Buxton FC

Buxton FC's Cheshire League winning side back in 1973. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive Photo: Alan Swift

Buxton Rugby Club in 1978. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Buxton Rugby Club

Buxton Rugby Club in 1978. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chapel Golf Club professional Leo Feeney teaching beginners at a golf school at the town's methodist schoolrooms in 1973. Photo Alan Swift

4. Teaching beginners

Chapel Golf Club professional Leo Feeney teaching beginners at a golf school at the town's methodist schoolrooms in 1973. Photo Alan Swift Photo: Alan Swift

