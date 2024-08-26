54 challenge accepted by Morrisons Buxton to raise money for Francis house children's hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morrrisons charity partnership with Together for Short Lives is coming to an end in October, so during September each store including Morrisons Buxton will be taking part in the 54 challenge to try to raise as much money as possible for the partnership which has raised more than £9m.

Each store has been linked to a local children's hospice with Morrison Buxton working closely with Francis House based in East Disbury.

Francis House and Francis Lodge exist to provide appropriate care for children and young people with life-threatening and life-shortening conditions and the necessary support and short-term rest for their families.

Community champion at the Bakewell Road store, Rob, said: "It has been great working with Francis House and the team from Together for Short Lives. I even got to be the mascot for Francis House on a recent vist to the store but more than anything the hospice and the other 53 like it around the country provide a real lifeline and support network to so many families so please donate what you can during the next couple of weeks."

Team morrisons cheshire three peaks.

Last month Rob completed the Cheshire Three Peaks to help raise money for the charity. He has a few activities planned including doing 54 laps of the carpark and some in-store challenges to win prizes

Our charity partner, Together for Short Lives, supports the 54 children’s hospices across the UK.Hospices just like Francis House are a lifeline to families with a seriously ill child. Families just like Alyssa’s.

Alyssa is a beautiful, happy girl who lives with her mum, Lynette, dad, Nicolas, and brother, Ethan. At just five days old a seizure caused by a rare gene mutation led to severe developmental delays and epilepsy. As a result, Alyssa uses a wheelchair, is non-verbal and is tube-fed.

Alyssa and her family use their local children’s hospice regularly for respite sessions - so that they are able to have a break from the demands having a seriously ill child brings.

Community champ Rob and Francis mouse.

Lynette said: “Our local children’s hospice cares for Alyssa so that we can have a little bit of a rest."

To support us in continuing to help families just like Alyssa’s, head in to store and celebrate the 54 Challenge with us.