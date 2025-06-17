Whaley Bridge shop May’s Parlour says goodbye after ten happy years.

May’s Parlour in Whaley Bridge, the shop with a very distinctive purple door, is saying goodbye to customers as it looks to close after ten years.

The store with gift ideas, greetings cards and goodies will be closing this summer as Carol and Paul Cade look to retire and convert the shop, which is also their home, back into a living room.

In a statement Carol said: “After 10 happy years of May’s Parlour we are closing.

“We don’t want anyone to feel sad about this and believe in happy endings.”

She said there have been so many good times here in The Parlour and it is because of the customers.

“Thank you so very much for supporting us. What a time it has been.

“From those first days of opening when I was, to be honest, a bit clueless.

“Your kind words and encouragement were just what I needed.”

She said then came the incident in the summer of 2019 and the duo realised how fragile our home town was and also what a tight knit community they had joined.

“Hot on the heels of the near flood came Covid. Such a difficult time for so many but we always felt safe here with you and you helped keep us going through this, more that you perhaps realise.

“Though there have been ups and downs I believe that this is best place we could have chosen to settle.

“Thank you very much for helping us make a little dream come true here in Whaley Bridge. We really appreciate all your custom and kindness.”

Since the news broke on social media the shop says it has been inundated with kind words and well wishes.

In the statement Carol said it has been ‘heartwarming’ to hear how much people care about The Parlour.

The gift shop, which opened in 2015, is expected to close in August.

Carol says she is still stamping loyalty cards but no longer issuing gift vouchers.

There will be a sale and a Christmas shopping event in July for those looking to stock up and the website will be live until the stock runs out.