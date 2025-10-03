Whaley Bridge Co-Op relaunches after six week revamp

A new bakery and a new fridges were part of the revamp at Whaley Bridge Co-op which has now reopened.

The Buxton Road store, which supports 12 local jobs, has an increased bakery and new refrigeration which not only further cuts Co-op’s carbon footprint, but also enhances the fresh, chilled and frozen range.

Sandra Teasdale, Co-op’s Area Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to invest in Whaley Bridge.

“The store looks fantastic, transformed with a fresh new look.

“We are enjoying welcoming the community back into their Co-op.”

Parcel collection services are available over-the-counter via DPD, two self-service tills have been added for added ease, speed and convenience at busier times, and the store also has a free ATM to provide access to cash in the community.

There is also an extensive range of fresh and healthy products, food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers; ready meals, award winning wines and beers and, everyday essentials is available, with member price savings creating additional value for Co-op members who can save more with personalised offers, deals and promotions and, lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.

Sandra said: “We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone. “We're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support Whaley Bridge.”

Co-op says it is committed to backing British agriculture, and all of its own fresh and frozen meat, poultry and dairy is 100 per cent British – including in its pies, ready meals and sandwiches.

Soft plastic recycling is available in store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back more than 180 years.

Co-op exists, it says to create ‘value for its membership and communities’ , its 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

The new-look Buxton Road Co-op, which was officially reopened on Tuesday September, 30 is open daily between 7am and 10pm.