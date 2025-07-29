‘We need your help’ says Save The Royal Hotel Hayfield campaigners

After years of campaigning to try and save the Royal Hotel in Hayfield the action group is calling on residents to write to High Peak Borough Council and share views on why the building is important to try and push through a Compulsory Purchase Order of the listed building.

The Royal in Hayfield closed in 2023 and since then the popular venue was registered as an Asset of Community Value with High Peak Borough Council.

In June last year campaigners expressed their interest in buying the property and were granted the moratorium period which would prevent the disposal sale of the Royal for six months to allow such community bodies to come up with a viable bid.

Campaigner Neil Cossar said: “We have been busy behind the scenes trying to get some action from the owners/agents.

The Royal Hotel in Hayfield. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We, along with several others, submitted bids and expressions of interest in November last year at the end of the moratorium period.

“There has been no acknowledgement or further communication from the owner or agent has been received to date.

“Despite written requests to Wellington Pubs directly, phone messages left on the mobile of their estate manager and contact made with the Estate Agents, they have remained completely silent on the issue of responding to the bids submitted.”

The campaign group then contacted High Peak Council several months ago and had a meeting with senior officers including the head of Planning, Regeneration and Conservation and it was agreed that an inspection of the building be carried out.

Campaigners are trying to reopen The Royal Hotel in Hayfield and now need you help to write to the council and share your views on why the hotel is important to the village.. Photo Jason Chadwick

Neil says a visit was made several weeks ago by the Conservation Officer and as far as we know a letter has been sent.

He said: “In the meantime, a burst pipe or tank has been leaking water through the ceiling above the function room, which was already damp due to a leaking roof.

“This has added to the severe water penetration within the building and probably flooded the cellar where some of the main electric meters are housed.

“We have reported the problem to the security company, and Severn Trent Water who are as we speak due to be sending an engineer out to cut the water supply off.

“It seems incredible that the owners and or the agents did not ensure that the water supply was turned off and any tanks drained on the vacation of the previous tenants as this building has been empty for two and a half years.”

The hotel was listed at £850,000 plus VAT for the two and three storey detached property.

There are additional outbuildings which are currently used for storage - these have previously had planning permission for conversion to six further letting bedrooms.

Neil said “We need your help.

“Contact High Peak Borough Council and call or write to the Conservation Officer.

“Ultimately the Council has Compulsory Purchase Order powers but they need to know how strongly you feel about this historic building in the centre of our village being allowed to deteriorate in this way before they will use them.

“It’s up to all of us to play our part.”