We chatted to Buxton’s newest children’s play cafe owner who said it was a dream come true to open

Happy Hearts Play Cafe opened in the former Brick Corner Lego cafe on South Avenue in Buxton in early September.

Ashleigh Close was working in a school but has left her job in the education sector to follow her dreams and open up a new place for parents of children under five.

The 32-year-old said: “This is something I have been thinking about since I was 20 so to be here open to the public really is a dream come true.”

Ashleigh was pregnant at 20 and had another baby shortly after and started thinking about her business idea.

She said: “I was a young mum who was intimidated by baby groups, I wanted something more relaxed and calm.

“I kept thinking someone should open a play cafe but nobody ever did.” When Brick Corner handed in their notice on the property Ashleigh’s mother-in-law encouraged her to give it a try.

Ashleigh said: “I got the keys in July and worked my socks off transforming it into the lovely space it is now.

“Everything is different even down to the toilets, I wanted to put my own stamp on this project.

“I didn’t want something big like a soft play where the parents or grandparents could not see their little ones, I wanted to make everything close by so the play kitchen is next to the adult tables, the reading corner is only a few steps away too.” With the neutral wooden play items and small world play Ahsleigh has followed the Montessori style of play which is following natural interests and activities and places an emphasis on hands-on learning and developing real-world skills.

She said: “For me play is such an important part of learning.

“I have created something which promotes independence and creativity.” When the cafe opened there was a messy play section with shaving foam and ice cream play toys which Ahsliegh says proved really popular.

“It’s about mess and fun and sitting and having a panini or a hot drink knowing your little one is safe and having a good time.”

Reflecting on opening Ashleigh said: “It has been so wonderful to hear everyone’s positive comments about the cafe and sometimes I have to just pinch myself to know that is it has really happened.”

Going forward Ashleigh wants to do SEN sessions, as well as private parties, she has also been in contact with a nurse and is looking at putting on baby weighing and beast feeding support sessions for new parents.

She added: “I want to be the space I needed when I had my children.

“I want to be a safe, warm, welcoming and inclusive place for everyone.

“Parenting is hard but if you know you can come somewhere and meet up with friends or even make friends that is a good thing.”

For more information or to book search Happy Hearts Play Cafe on Facebook.

