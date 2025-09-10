A charity in Buxton has issued a plea for more volunteer drivers to come forward to help continue to provide a lifeline service for those who have no access to public transport.

For over 40 years, Connex Community Support, formerly known as Buxton Volunteer Bureau, has been helping communities across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

At the heart of its services is the Volunteer Community Transport, a lifeline that makes a world of difference to those who rely on it.

Now the charity is asking for more drivers to come forward to maintain the service it offers.

Volunteers needed to maintain lifeline transport service in High Peak run by Connex. Photo submitted

Howard Gunn, head of transport services at Connex Community Support, said: “Volunteers in any role are the backbone of every community.

“Without them, the whole country would come to a standstill.

“Volunteering for a local charity helps the community you live and work in and can benefit your own mental wellbeing too.

“Last year our volunteer drivers covered over 97,000 miles and completed more than 7,800 passenger journeys.”

The people who benefit from this service are often those who have no access to public transport, or whose health or disabilities prevent them from using it.

Like Norman, a 97-year-old man with terminal cancer.

His partner, aged 89, can no longer live at home due to poor health and now resides in a care home 17 miles away.

Norman is no longer able to drive, but thanks to the Volunteer Community Transport Service, he can continue to visit her and spend precious time together in her final months.

That’s the difference volunteers make, says Howard.

The volunteer driver service helps people maintain their independence, ensure they can attend vital medical and social appointments when they need to.

Howard said: “The service is reaching more people than ever before, and we’d love more volunteers to join us and help keep that momentum going.

“With your support, we can continue providing our service to the people of the High Peak and South Derbyshire Dales.”

If anyone is able to offer even a few hours it would be beneficial and there is no minimum commitment.

Expenses will be paid for driving your own vehicle or volunteers can use the accessible vehicles owned by the charity.

For more information call Howard on 01298 23970 or email [email protected]