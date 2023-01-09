Victorian guest house in Buxton goes on the market for more than £1million

The grade II listed Roseleigh Guest House, overlooking the Pavilion Gardens from Broad Walk, is available as a going concern for £1.35m via specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

It is the end of an era for Gerard and Maggi Heelan, who have decided to move on after 25 years, in which time they have built an enviable status among guests and industry reviewers using Buxton as a base to explore the Peak District.

Gavin Webb, associate director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a hotel business in a picturesque tourist location.

The guest house occupies a picturesque position on the edge of the Pavilion Gardens.

“The business has established a strong reputation with its loyal customer base, evidenced through its excellent AA and TripAdvsior ratings. This is an ideal acquisition for a lifestyle buyer who is possibly new to the hospitality trade.”

Set within ten-acre walled gardens, the building dates back to 1871 and offers 14 guest bedrooms, a dining room seating up to 24 customers, and a guest lounge with views across the park lake.

The three-storey property also features self-contained, five-bedroom owners’ accommodation which could potentially be converted into additional letting rooms. New owners will have the opportunity to develop the food offering to include lunch, dinner, and afternoon tea.

The business has featured in the Good Hotel Guide for the last six years, received an AA 4 Star Gold Award and long-maintained a five-star TripAdvisor rating.

It is a rare chance to snap up one of the prime locations in Buxton's bustling visitor economy.

The Heelan’s have managed all that while raising their own family on site and, now their children have grown up, they are looking to wind down towards retirement – but they are confident that Roseleigh can continue to thrive under new owners.

Gerard said: “The iconic, and now restored, Buxton Crescent and the prevalence of Georgian and Victorian architecture make the town a superb place to invest, especially as the gateway to the Peak District and to avail of the recent restoration and ongoing investment within Buxton.”

New owners could look to expand the dining side of the business.

Many customers enjoy returning to the guest house year after year.

