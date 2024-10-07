Veganism meets comedy: The 23-year-old Derbyshire entrepreneur who “makes vegans fun at parties”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the young Peak District entrepreneur who has created the "world's first" vegan tabletop games company, based out of Buxton. His flagship game, "Plants Against Veganity", is a vegan take on a classic adult party game and has so far sold almost a thousand decks worldwide. But can veganism and comedy coexist?

At just 23 years old, vegan card game creator Rory Cockshaw is proving that veganism can be funny.

The young entrepreneur from the Peak District has launched a unique card game called Plants Against Veganity, a humorous vegan twist on the popular party game Cards Against Humanity. Through his business This Is Not A Game, Cockshaw is combining laughter with a growing lifestyle and ethical movement—and, so far, people are loving it.

Plants Against Veganity brings a lighthearted, comic approach to veganism, allowing players to embrace the silly side of plant-based living. The flagship game is intended to help vegans and non-vegans broach a tricky subject in a funny way by getting rid of any taboos.

Rory Cockshaw with a stack of Plants Against Veganity decks.

The game includes witty prompts and punchlines that make fun of vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters in turn.

“I wanted to create something that makes people smile while also raising awareness of veganism in a fun, approachable way,” says Cockshaw, who grew up in a religiously meat-eating household before going off to university, turning vegan, and launching a business.

“A lot of people expect vegans to be in-your-face fun-suckers all the time, but this game has shown that we can laugh - not only at the world, but also at ourselves.”

Since launching, the game has gained traction across the UK, with the business generating well over £10,000 in revenue within just 90 days. With the festive season approaching, Cockshaw expects sales to double.

Cockshaw trading his games at a midlands festival earlier this year.

“It’s definitely not just vegans buying the game. There’s a healthy portion of non-vegans who buy it for vegan or vegetarian friends and family. And the reviews I’ve had back are just lovely!”

This Is Not A Game isn’t just about business for Cockshaw. It’s about breaking stereotypes, creating conversations, and raising awareness for important issues like animal rights and climate change.

With veganism continuing to grow in the UK, and with sarcastically self-deprecating comedy being the way to the heart, Plants Against Veganity has carved out a unique space in the market.

“It’s a great way to spark conversations around veganism in a setting where people feel relaxed and open-minded,” he adds.

A group of people playing Plants Against Veganity shortly after its launch.

Based in Buxton, Derbyshire, This Is Not A Game has strong local ties. Cockshaw was raised in Macclesfield from his early teens and has recently moved to Buxton where he lives with his dog and his fiancee. They are both excited to expand the business both regionally and nationally over the festive period.