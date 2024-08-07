As water pools on parts of Buxton Opera House roof plans have been submitted to repair the listed building.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton Opera House, which is Grade II listed, needs roof repairs as water is pooling on parts of the flat roof; there are no problems with the iconic domed roofs.

The theatre is owned by High Peak Borough Council and since 1991, it has been operated by the charity, High Peak Theatre Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has submitted an application for Listed Building Consent for repairs to the roof.

Urgent roof repairs needed to Buxton Opera House. Photo Jason Chadwick

In a statement submitted with the application it states: “The existing flat roof covering is predominantly asphalt with numerous patch repairs.

“The proposal includes taking approximately 10 core samples from the asphalt flat roof, each measuring 200mm x 200mm, down to the structural roof deck.

“This will help establish the condition of the roof covering and determine the saturation levels at the roof deck beneath the asphalt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once the core sampling is complete, the affected areas will be filled and covered with patches made from charcoal grey roofing felt.”

Water is pooling on parts of the flat roof so sampling needs to be done to see the saturation levels. Photo submitted

The opera house opened on June, 1 1903, and the Frank Matcham designed building cost cost £25,000.

It became a cinema in the 1950's, but despite its popularity the theatre sadly fell into disrepair and the theatre closed in the mid-1970s.

Poet John Betjemen meets campaigners for the restoration of the Opera House including Margaret Milican and Michael Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Water Street venue was restored and re-opened as a theatre on July, 30 1979.

Now the opera house and the adjacent Pavilion Arts Centre put on 450 shows each year ranging from talks, to comedies and of course operas.