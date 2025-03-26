The University of Derby says Devonshire Dome ‘does not provide a functional space’ for teaching but say they have no plans to vacate after the shock closure of the Devonshire Spa. Photo Jason Chadwick

It was announced on Tuesday March, 25 that the Devonshire Spa would be closing on March, 31 due to the ‘challenging economic environment’.

A statement which appeared on both the spa’s Facebook page and website read: “Unfortunately, due to the challenging economic environment the Devonshire Spa will be closed from the 31st March 2025. “We are sorry to be closing and would like to thank all our customers past and present.

“If you have unused vouchers or credit with us, please do contact us on 01298 338408 as soon as possible, to allow us to process these accordingly.

“Once again thank you for your custom and loyalty over the years.”

The Devonshire Dome is owned by the University of Derby who have been in the Grade II listed building since 2006.

However, in 2022 the university withdrew all of its Higher Education operations because of falling student numbers.

Since then only Buxton and Leek College have remained at the Dome for educational purposes.

Speaking about the closure of the spa a spokesperson for the University of Derby said: “Due to the increasingly challenging economic environment, the Devonshire Spa, which operates from the Devonshire Dome, will close on March 31, 2025.

“This was a commercial enterprise run by a third party, and the closure will not impact the experience of our students at Buxton & Leek College or our educational offer in Buxton.

“Delivery of further education in Buxton and North Derbyshire is a key part of the University of Derby’s future model, and we are committed to ensuring that our provision in the region continues to meet local skills needs.

“Discussions are ongoing regarding the longer-term future of the Devonshire Dome.

“This is an iconic and beautiful building, and we have no imminent plans to vacate the Dome.

“However, it does not provide a functional space as a bespoke, modern, teaching, learning and research environment from which we can deliver applied education, which is aligned to the national skills agenda, and offers life-changing opportunities for our students.”

The unique underground spa offered an aromatherapy room, hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room, ice fountain, monsoon shower and reflexology foot baths, which ensured guests could ‘detox and invigorate their entire body from top to toe during their visit’.

And the spa played a significant role in teaching and shaping the next generation of spa developers, managers and therapists through courses provided by the University of Derby.

In 2018 the spa was named as Rural Wellness Retreat of the Year by Luxury Travel Guide – an international travel publication.

That accolade built on the facility’s growing international success, being crowned the best ‘Luxury Emerging Spa’ in Northern Europe at the World Luxury Spa awards in 2017 and at the time the university said this ‘further reflects the town’s stature as a destination for excellence in the spa and tourism sector’.

The building, which was created in 1779 as a stable for the Duke of Devonshire’s horses and then became a hospital during the First World War.

And resident Janet Stories said: “Wish it was still a hospital, went there for physio then to hydro - best thing I did going there.”

The news of the closure, which will happen at the end of the month, has not been well received by people in the town.

Josie Kelly said: “A real shame. It was a great spa.”

Andrew Howe added: “Another nail in the Devonshire Hospital building becoming vacant and potentially neglected.”

Margaret Newman said: “The University is washing their hands of the town, I understand the lease is nearly at an end.

“Made their money now running back to Derby. Ran High Peak College into the ground in my opinion.”

There were various funders who helped with the conversion to a campus this includes £5,953,000 from the Heritage Fund; £3,410,399 from the University of Derby. Historic England donated £250,000; and Single Regeneration Budget put up £1,000,000.

The Further Education Funding Council provided £2,616,000; and the Higher Education Funding Council donated £1,500,000.

In May 2028 the university will be free of all restrictions placed on it by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, formerly the Heritage Lottery Fund, in return for the millions of pounds of public money it received towards the creation of its Buxton campus in the former Devonshire Royal Hospital.

Last year Buxton Civic Association, which was formed to protect the town’s heritage, is calling on all the public bodies involved to get involved in planning for the next stage in the life of the building,

A BCA spokesperson said: “Millions of pounds of public money has been spent on renovating this wonderful building, and it needs to find a new use which also offers meaningful public access.

“Even after the current Lottery Fund restrictions expire, the University should ensure that any deal they strike with a new owner must ensure that.”

Commenting on the closure Ben Offord tried to look on the positive side and added: “The Dome has a history of reinventing itself and I am confident that one day people will return to the Devonshire Spa to take the waters as they have done since the 1860s.

“The infrastructure is in place and there is a wealth of local talent to run it as they have been for many years.”