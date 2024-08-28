‘Unforgettable’ after dark experience at Poole’s Cavern for Halloween
This Halloween event will bring ghost stories to life as guests step back in time to the 1900s.
A Poole’s Cavern spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to announce our Halloween Event this year.
“Experience a hauntingly delightful evening filled with rich flavours and eerie tales of the new century.
“Step back to the early 1900s and join us after dark for an unforgettable Halloween experience.”
The ticket price includes a two-course set meal at Cafe in the Cavern as well as lantern led walk through Poole's Cavern, with spine-chilling retellings of local folklore, mysteries and legends.
Poole's Cavern is around two million years old and it is famous for the spectacular and unique crystal formations including the longest stalactite formation in the region.
The Halloween event will be on Wednesday, 30 and Thursday October, 31 from 7pm.
Tickets go on sale on Sunday September, 1 via poolescavern.co.uk
