Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Poole’s Cavern is launching a new Halloween event with spooky tales and a two course meal.

This Halloween event will bring ghost stories to life as guests step back in time to the 1900s.

A Poole’s Cavern spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to announce our Halloween Event this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Experience a hauntingly delightful evening filled with rich flavours and eerie tales of the new century.

‘Unforgettable’ after dark experience at Poole’s Cavern for Halloween.

“Step back to the early 1900s and join us after dark for an unforgettable Halloween experience.”

The ticket price includes a two-course set meal at Cafe in the Cavern as well as lantern led walk through Poole's Cavern, with spine-chilling retellings of local folklore, mysteries and legends.

Poole's Cavern is around two million years old and it is famous for the spectacular and unique crystal formations including the longest stalactite formation in the region.

The Halloween event will be on Wednesday, 30 and Thursday October, 31 from 7pm.

Tickets go on sale on Sunday September, 1 via poolescavern.co.uk