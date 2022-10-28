Peter Higham Managing Director of Gascoigne Halman and Rebecca Whitehead Director of Lettings at Gascoigne Halman receiving their awards from ‘Judge’ Robert Rinder MBE.

Gascoigne Halman was awarded a Gold Award with Honours for Sales and a Gold Award with Honours for Lettings at the recent Estate Agency Masters Awards 2023.

Peter Higham, managing director of Gascoigne Halman, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised as one of the best agencies in the country. Winning this award is testament to our team’s dedication to ensuring clients receive exemplary support, whether seeking advice on how to get on the property ladder or selling a substantial country estate.

“At Gascoigne Halman we believe in the traditional values of hard work, honesty and excellent personal service and this is what continues to expand our business across the region.”