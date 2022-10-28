Top award for estate agency with branches in High Peak
An estate agency with branches in the High Peak has been named one of the top in the country.
Gascoigne Halman was awarded a Gold Award with Honours for Sales and a Gold Award with Honours for Lettings at the recent Estate Agency Masters Awards 2023.
Peter Higham, managing director of Gascoigne Halman, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised as one of the best agencies in the country. Winning this award is testament to our team’s dedication to ensuring clients receive exemplary support, whether seeking advice on how to get on the property ladder or selling a substantial country estate.
“At Gascoigne Halman we believe in the traditional values of hard work, honesty and excellent personal service and this is what continues to expand our business across the region.”
The company has a network of 23 offices across Cheshire, South Manchester and the High Peak, including in Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge and Glossop, and specialises in sales, lettings and mortgages.