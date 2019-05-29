These are the worst places to shop on the high street - according to customers

The worst places to go shopping on the high street have been revealed, according to a new survey.

Which? polled its members to find out which stores offered the best and worst in-store experiences. Read more about that here. But here are the nine shops that are the worst to shop in, according to customers.

1. WHSmith The high street giant had the worst score with customers giving it a meagre 50 per cent score in the Which? survey. The 'cramped and messy' stores were criticised. Photo - Graeme Robertson/Getty Images

2. Homebase/Buntings The DIY/ home improvement retailer had one of the worst score with customers giving it a meagre 53 per cent score in the Which? survey. Shoppers said it was 'hard to find anything'.

3. Sports Direct The sports retailer had one of the worst score with customers giving it a 54 per cent score in the Which? survey. The 'oppressive atmosphere' was criticised

4. JD Sports The sports retailer had one of the worst scores in the Which survey, with customers giving it 56 per cent, making it one of the worst places to shop on the high street.

