Tech giant Google signs up for High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

One of the world’s biggest tech companies will be beaming into Buxton next month to offer free training at an event for anyone looking to re-join the workforce or take the first steps in their career.

Trainers from the Google Digital Garage programme will be at the Pavilion Gardens on Friday, September 29, 10am to 2pm, alongside a host of other exhibitors for the third annual High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair.

Other big employers confirmed to be taking part in the event are Manchester Airport Group, Tarmac, Stepping Hill Hospital, B&M, Severn Trent, High Peak Borough Council, Mettrick’s, Harmoto, Röchling, Derbyshire Police, Kwik Fit, Cemex, Nestlé Waters, Carpenter, Avanti Conveyors, the National Careers Service, Barratt Homes and the Ensana Buxton Crescent Hotel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “With over 50 employers and local organisations exhibiting, hundreds of vacancies to be filled, expert workshops and further CV and job support from Derbyshire County Council and ASK Apprenticeships, this year’s fair is the biggest and most promising yet.”

If your job search could use a boost, you might benefit from Google training workshops coming to Buxton in September. (Photo: Brian Eyre/National World)

Google Digital Garage is one of the flagship investment programmes in the UK from the web giant’s parent company Alphabet, providing free digital skills training to individuals and businesses.

Since its launch in 2015, the initiative has reportedly reached more than 1million people in 500-plus villages, towns and cities across the UK and trained over 400,000 people face-to-face and online.

As part of the jobs fair, Google will be hosting a workshop on career goals, 10.45 to 11.30am, which will help participants identify and explore what they enjoy doing, where their professional strengths lie and what employers and others value. A second workshop, on preparing CVs and cover letters will run 12.45 to 1.30pm.

Advertisement

Mr Largan said: “I encourage everyone who can to attend and take advantage of expertise from Google’s free training workshops, to help you plan and prepare for your future in employment.”

Advertisement

Digital Garage training sessions are also regularly available to stream online. For details, see grow.google/intl/uk.

The jobs and apprenticeships fair is free to attend and open to all High Peak residents. For all enquiries related to the event, write to [email protected] or phone 01663 769779.