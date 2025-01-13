Team celebrates two centuries of long service

Mark Parsons (L) with son Liam Parsons (R), Burton Long Service 2024

Burton roof tile manufacturer, Russell Roof Tiles recently celebrated a combined 235 years’ long service.

A total of 14 members of the manufacturer's team were presented with long-service awards, eight from its Burton site, plus six from its site in Scotland.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent roof tile manufacturer providing products housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week used on roofs across the country.

In 2022 the firm relaunched its Long Service Programme, so that alongside certificates and other gifts, the team each gets managed woodland from The Woodland Trust, local to each Russell Roof Tiles site, donated in their name. This provides a unique and long-lasting legacy, supporting the firm’s commitment to its local communities as well as its sustainable values and Net Zero pledge.

Russell Roof Tiles Burton Long Service Awards (L-R Rhodri Jones, Mark Parsons, Liam Parsons, Terry West, Laura Venables)

The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity and is concerned with the creation, protection, and restoration of native woodland heritage.

Long-serving team members from the firm’s Burton site now have a dedicated area of woodland in Burroughs Wood, Leicestershire, which they can visit and even add to in the future.

Managing Director of Russell Roof Tiles, Andrew Hayward, said: “We’re grateful to all of our long-serving team and their dedication to Russell Roof Tiles over the years. It’s wonderful to be able to mark their legacies with a unique gift that supports our sustainability values and benefits our local communities.”

There was a unique family celebration at the presentation, with Burton-based Technical Director, Mark Parsons, celebrating his 30-year anniversary alongside his son, Technical Assistant, Liam Parsons who was awarded for his 10 years of service.

Burton Operatives, Terry West and Justin Charlesworth, celebrated 20 years of service, while a further four members of staff received recognition for 10 years’ service. This included Senior Logistics Planner, Thomas Baron, Area Sales Manager (Scotland and North), Scott Summers, Sales Executive (South West and South Wales), Rhodri Jones, and HR and Payroll Administrator, Laura Venables.

The company produces thousands of concrete roof tiles and accessories every week, used on roofs across the country, which offer durability with profiles and colours designed to replicate traditional clay, stone, and slate tiles.

Russell Roof Tiles is currently constructing a £18.5m state-of-the-art plant at its Burton headquarters and main tile manufacturing site on Nicolson Way, which will double output and help to continue to increase efficiencies and capacity. This site expansion will also improve energy efficiency through its new state of the art curing facility (only the second of its type in the country) as well as the inclusion of solar panels, the first on its sites.

As a result of this successful investment and innovation, the manufacturer is looking to fill new roles at its Burton site to meet continued demand for its products. The team expansion includes Production Operatives roles and a Forklift Truck Operative role, with opportunities for experienced candidates to join the industry-leading team.