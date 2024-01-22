A new gym has opened in Buxton which will focus on class-based fitness, gymnastics, and sweat sessions.

5one Fitness on Staden Lane in Buxton has only just opened and the former warehouse has been fully converted to offer members a premium experience.

The gym is owned by husband and wife double act Stewart and Charley Bothamley.

Stewart, 34, is ex-military and previously worked at a gym in Bakewell since leaving the forces but wanted to set up on his own.

He will be bringing all of his military training to get the people of the High Peak fit and healthy.

Charley, 30, said: “We are not a traditional gym with large machines.

“We want to build a community where people can encourage and inspire each other.

“That’s why we have gone towards more classes as we feel this will bring people together and be more inclusive and there will be something for everyone.”

The gym will offer varied classes which will focus on everything from weightlifting, gymnastics and running.

The sweat sessions will incorporate kettlebells, dumbbells, and bodyweight movements with cardiovascular exercises to provide an all round conditioning class.

There will also be personal coaching from beginner to specific skill development.

The couple, who live in Dove Holes, have been looking for a suitable property since 2020.

“We had given up all hope of the dream ever becoming a reality,” said Charley.

“Then we got a call in September and we decided to go for it.

“Stewart handed his notice in and we finally got the keys on December, 4 so it’s been a very quick turnaround to get where we are now and open.

“It’s been hard work and we haven’t stopped but we are so excited.”

She says she knows this is a big commitment but she can see the potential and future investment.

5One Fitness also has a chill out area upstairs with sofas and hot drinks and the couple want those who use the gym to make use of the space and form friendships and communities.

For more information about the gym, and the classes available visit 5onefitness.co.uk

