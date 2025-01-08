Stonehouse Business Consultancy launches in High Peak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Small businesses in the High Peak, Derbyshire, Stockport, and surrounding areas now have a new ally in their corner with the launch of Stonehouse Business Consultancy.

Founded by Zachary Stonehouse, who holds a Master’s degree in Business, the consultancy aims to bridge the gap between professional business advice and affordability.

Stonehouse Business Consultancy is on a mission to help small business owners achieve their dreams. Recognising that many small businesses are often priced out of consulting services, Zachary has set competitive rates starting at just £25 per hour. To celebrate the launch, the consultancy is offering an exclusive 25% discount on services and a free initial consultation to new clients.

Zachary Stonehouse, Founder of Stonehouse Business Consultancy, shared his inspiration for the venture:

"There is a real gap in the consulting market. Most consultants charge rates that are unaffordable for smaller businesses, yet those are the businesses that need support the most. I started Stonehouse Business Consultancy to ensure that small businesses can access professional guidance and achieve their full potential."

Based in New Mills, Stonehouse Business Consultancy serves businesses across the High Peak, Derbyshire, Stockport, and beyond. Offering personalised consulting services, the business focuses on growth strategies, streamlining operations, and boosting profitability - all tailored to the unique challenges of small businesses.

About Stonehouse Business Consultancy

Stonehouse Business Consultancy was founded in 2024 by Zachary Stonehouse, who holds a Master’s degree in Business and is passionate about helping small businesses succeed. The consultancy provides affordable, bespoke business advice and strategic solutions to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit: stonehousebusinessconsultancy.com.