Stoker of Buxton Optometrists joins fundraising efforts for Kidneys For Life

The initiative has been driven by optometrist Abigail West's personal journey, as she shares her son Christopher's battle with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Independent practice, Stoker of Buxton Optometrists, located on Grove Parade, is taking part in a series of inspiring fundraising events to support Kidneys For Life, raising awareness about kidney disease and the significance of regular eye examinations along the way.

Approximately 18 months ago, Christopher, Abi's 15-year-old son, was diagnosed with CKD. Abi first detected abnormalities on his OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) scans during an eye test at Stoker of Buxton Optometrists.

Abi and Paul West on 9 Edges Walk.

These abnormalities and the headache symptoms he had been experiencing, turned out to be a result of exceptionally high blood pressure which led to being rushed to Liverpool Children's Hospital where the CKD diagnosis was made.

Since then, Christopher's journey has been challenging, marked by dialysis sessions and several postponed operations. However, a turning point arrived in February when Paul, Chris’ father, was able to donate one of his kidneys to Christopher. Both donor and recipient are now on the road to recovery, giving hope to the West family and the entire community.

To give back and support others facing similar challenges, Abi and the Stoker of Buxton practice team have embarked on a mission to raise funds for Kidneys For Life, a local kidney charity.

Their efforts are also aimed at promoting awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations, OCT scans, and kidney disease among the local community.

Chris and Paul West.

One of the significant fundraising events is the 9 Edges Walk that took place on Sunday, 6th August. The team braved a 23-mile hike, traversing from Derwent Edge to Birchen Edge, to raise funds for the cause.

In further efforts, on Saturday, 2nd September, Stoker of Buxton Optometrists will host an event offering prosecco and nibbles, providing an opportunity for local community members to engage with the team and learn more about eye examinations, OCT scans, and kidney disease.

Abi West expressed her gratitude for the support they have received during Christopher's medical journey, adding: “Through-out this whole journey our family’s been on, the NHS doctors and Nurses have been amazing. The care we’ve received has been second to none – what these people do is incredible.

“With that in mind and in view of how Chris was diagnosed, everyone at Stokers (they’ve all been through it with me!) wanted to give something back to our local kidney charity Kidneys for Life, whilst raising awareness of the need for us all (young and old) to have regular eye examinations.”

Stokers team on 9 Edges Walk.

Chris’ journey has inspired everyone at Stoker of Buxton Optometrists to strive to make a positive impact, leading to their fundraising efforts for Kidneys For Life but also to help raise awareness about kidney disease and the importance of regular eye examinations for the well-being of the community.

Together, they aim to make a difference and provide hope to those affected by kidney disease, emphasizing the importance of early detection and preventive healthcare practices through regular eye exams.

If you would like to show your support, you can donate via the Just Giving page link here: www.justgiving.com/page/stoker-of-buxton-1687770776812