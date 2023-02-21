The stilt-walker visited Retford Big Market Day on Saturday February 18 and cheerfully greeted shoppers, making the occasional balloon model to the delight of the younger visitors.

He also spread the word about the next Big Market Day on March 18.

Shoppers also made the most of the Farmers Market with a range of cheese, meats, bread, and pies.

stiltwalker at Nicole Olivia Cake Design

The Craft Market was also open in the Buttermarket as well as the Traditional Market.

The next Retford Big Market Day will be on Saturday March 18 when the Hathersage Brass Band will be playing and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Saturday March 18 will also mark the 50th anniversary of Bishton’s Catering.

David and Clara Camfield ran the stall together with daughters Clara and Victoria until Clara took over a few years ago.

David Camfield passed away in 2016, and Clara Camfield would still be providing refreshments if her health allowed.

The catering stall originally started on the Saturday market then when the Friday antique market was introduced they took that on too, later adding Thursdays to the week.

Rick Brand chair of Retford Business Forum said: “It may be a small business, but one the people of Retford are very proud of and seems to be part of the fixture and fittings of Retford town centre now.”