‘Rollercoaster of highest highs’ says Buxton chocolate shop owner after two years of business

A Buxton business woman who opened a chocolate shop in the town says the past two and a half years have gone by in a whirlwind.

For Leanne Brocklehurst from Hot Chocolaterie says she is looking forward to autumn and bringing out new hot chocolate flavours.

She said: “I can’t work out which is my favourite season.

“In the summer the town is full of tourists and day trippers and they pop in and are amazed at the chocolates all lined up like jewels.

Hot Chocolatier owner Leanne Brocklehurst reflects on two years of business in Buxton. Pic Jason Chadwick

“But then in autumn the town is quieter and I get all the locals coming in for hot chocolates as the weather goes a bit cooler and I love it all.” Leanne previously worked at Charlotte’s Chocolatier and cafe but decided to have a go on her own.

Leanne now passes on her expertise from her Hall Bank business.

She said: “I feel I am in a great location and everyone in Higher Buxton is rooting for each other which is nice.”

Looking at how far she has come since she opened Leanne is proud of her journey.

She said: “It’s been a rollercoaster full of the highest highs.

“I’m making wedding favours, shipping chocolates all over the country and now getting ready for the next busy Christmas season.”

As the nights start getting longer and the days colder Leanne has just the thing to brighten up the days.

Her hot chocolate bar serves not just the traditional flavours but pumpkin spice or white chocolate as well as chocolate stirrers.

“I use single origin chocolate so all the beans come from a certain place be that Cameroon or Madagascar and it makes for better chocolate.”

One of her very popular festive treats which will soon be back on the shelves is her boozy chocolate Christmas crackers.

She said: “People love the Baileys crackers.

“They are made with milk chocolate and a Baileys ganache and they are great favours if you are having a Christmas wedding or just lovely little extras for the big day.”

She added: “I took a leap starting on my own but I would never have assumed two and half years later I would be doing well and I’m proud of myself for following my dreams.”