Redefining Retirement Through Free Employment Support and training

Extra Time(UK) is a local Community Interest Company whose main aim is to provide free training for people who have retired and are looking to return to the workplace.

Following the success of the first pilot which was run in Glossop Extra Time(UK) are now working in partnership with New Mills and District Volunteer Centre to give the people of New Mills and the surrounding area the opportunity to take part in this free course.

We support people of any age who are retired or facing barriers who want to work. People who want to gain flexible employment, boost their well-being and supplement their income, whilst contributing their experience, skills and commitment to businesses.

We know that retired people have lots of experience and skills that are much needed by businesses. We want to help them contribute those assets to society.

The course uses a strength-based approach and the directors (4 of which are retired) fully understand the desire to continue to work. They firmly believe that this course develops the personal skills of individuals whilst matching their individual requirements.

The training programme consists of a phased approach, all aimed to give people the tools they need to achieve their goals.

We operate with a person-centred ethos, which means you lead the way. We support you with a variety of methods, opportunities and coaching.

We aim to increase confidence as well as improve and give the opportunity to learn new skills.

If you are thinking of returning to the workplace but not sure where to begin then this is the perfect free course for you.