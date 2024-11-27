£2.8m grant to tackle ‘housing crisis’ in High Peak - and provide 3,000 more homes

£2.8m grant to tackle ‘housing crisis’ in High Peak, the money will go to build new septic tanks which will then allow 3,000 more homes to be built.

As part of the government’s plans to get Britain building again, the Local Nutrient Mitigation Fund will boost housebuilding through locally led schemes.

High Peak Borough Council has been awarded nearly £2.8 million to upgrade septic tanks and older treatment plants with modern higher performing equipment, as well as create new wetland treatment areas.

While the focus is on residential housing, the mitigation works will also help develop visitor accommodation in this part of the Peak District.

High Peak Borough Council Leader Councillor Anthony McKeown said: “We are delighted to be awarded such a significant amount, working alongside our partners in the Peak Dale Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

“Nutrient Neutrality issues have presented a significant challenge to meeting our local development needs and requirements.

“This funding means that we cannot only tackle the pollution problem but also press ahead with plans to unlock important growth plans to benefit the wider area and economy sustainably by allowing for much-needed new housing and economic development.

“Overall, it will allow for 110 septic tank systems to be replaced with higher-performing ‘package treatment plants’ and, in time, harmful phosphorus pollution will be reduced to such an extent that over 3,000 new dwellings could be built without any increase to pollution levels in the SAC.

“This is hugely significant for both the local economy and environment.”

Thousands of new homes will be delivered across the River Wye thanks to government funding and support the government’s ambition to build 1.5 million homes.

The government is also carrying out an Independent Water Commission to shape further legislation that will transform how our water system works and clean up rivers, lakes and seas for good.

Environment Minister Mary Creagh added: “Britain faces a housing and nature crisis.

“This new Government was elected with a mandate to get Britain building again and restore nature.

“That is why we will deliver a planning system that unlocks the building of homes and improves outcomes for nature.”