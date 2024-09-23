£2.5m investment of Buxton’s Grove Hotel halted due to lack of HPBC staff, says developers

£2.5m investment of Buxton’s Grove Hotel halted due to lack of High Peak Borough Council staff, says developers
Property developer AH2, gained planning and listed building consent to turn the empty and unused former hotel into apartments earlier this year.
However, progress has now stalled after the conservation officer left the High peak Borough Council and has not been replaced, leaving discharge of conditions required to start works in limbo.
An AH2 spokesperson said: “Works are ready to start, but on hold until High Peak Borough Council discharges all planning and Listed Building Consent conditions.
“Progress is on hold at the moment because the council is without a conservation officer to review our application.
“We very much hope that a solution will be found in the very near future and we eagerly await their decision in order to allow a start of works on site without further delay.”
The developer says the Grove Hotel is a £2.5m investment into Buxton.
Built in 1770, the iconic hotel which was owned by Robinsons Brewery shut its doors in August 2013.
In August 2017 scaffolding went up at the front of the landmark building and part of its front wall was removed so remedial work could take place.
Sam Miller of AH2 said: “We submitted a well thought through proposal that will make a positive contribution to the conservation area, preserve the listed building for future generations and enhance the town as a whole.
“We are excited to regenerate this vacant site, into a high-quality residential scheme offering a mix of one and two bedroom apartments for local people.
“We look forward to improving the appearance of a prominent vacant site and adding much needed housing to Buxton Town Centre.
Sam says the original listed building will undergo a ‘sympathetic restoration’, saving it from falling into an extended period of vacancy and deterioration.
The works will include an extensive refurbishment of the wrought iron and glass canopy running in front of the retail units at ground floor level, which will add to the attractiveness of Spring Gardens and Terrace Road.
The Buxton Advertiser asked High Peak Borough Council for a statement on September, 16. The council has still not provided an update.
