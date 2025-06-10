Four friends who are looking to revamp New Mills Market Hall have launched an online donation page to raise £25,000 to help cover costs.

The friends, Nick Torkington, Gary Mills along with Beth and Matt Eadie, are working on creating a unique food and drinks space in the centre of the town which will be known as Matt’s Attic.

Now they have launched a gofundme page to help make their dream a reality.

Beth said: “We pooled our savings, got huge support from my dad, and gained an incredible leg up from the like-minded seller Alan.

“But we knew we’d still need to fundraise to finish the job.

“We’ve had support from East Midlands Chamber and applied for a business development grant from High Peak Borough Council.

“Even so, we need a bit of extra help.

Beth and Matt have left their jobs to do this full-time and are working on the project without earning.

No one will take a wage from the company until the doors are open.

Every donation from this fundraiser will go directly into the building.

Beth, who set up up the fundraiser, said: “We’re asking for your help to raise up to £25,000.

“We know this is a big ask, but we believe it’s achievable with community support. “This funding will help complete key works and support the opening of a space that will bring the best of the High Peak and the urban flavour of the city under one historic roof.”

All monies received will go towards upgrading outdated electrics, installing new drainage systems, improving security and accessibility and meeting extraction requirements.

The team say if they raise more than expected, extra funds will go toward landscaping the outside to create a garden for all visitors to enjoy.

Beth said: “When the Market Hall sat vacant, we knew we had to act.

“We couldn’t watch it be sold to someone who didn't know the town and see it turned into flats or storage.

“After many late nights and sketching ideas, we made the biggest leap of our lives and took on the building ourselves.

“This space is important not just for us, but for generations of New Mills locals.”

To donate please visit gofundme.com/f/new-mills-market-hall-support-a-bold-local-revival