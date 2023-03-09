Private agreement WAS struck between leadership of Derbyshire council and popular tourist attraction over Gypsy family

Emails seen by The Local Democracy Reporting Service show that Cllr Garry Purdy, leader of Derbyshire Dales District Council, and Paul Wilson, the authority’s chief executive, did make a private agreement with the Heights of Abraham concerning a homeless family of Gypsies.

This was to ensure that a homeless family of Gypsies – their identified ethnicity – would only be allowed to stay on the Matlock Bath station coach park until January 31, to avoid harming the trade of the popular tourist attraction, reached by cable car.

The emails, including a number from Cllr Purdy’s personal address, released by the council under Freedom of Information requests, detail the cause and effect between the Heights of Abraham approaching Mr Wilson in hopes of securing an agreement on the time the homeless family could stay on the Matlock Bath station coach car park and the subsequent deal being facilitated, through Cllr Purdy, and relayed to the thankful tourist attraction.

In one email from Cllr Purdy, sent on November 13, 2022, the Conservative leader, referring to the deal with the Heights of Abraham, says “a promise is a promise, and I am sure that relates to Paul [Wilson] also”.

The Conservative leader felt so strongly about his “promise” to the Heights of Abraham that he had also written on November 3, 2022, that he would “very seriously have to consider my position” if it was not kept.

In a November 13 email, Cllr Purdy wrote: “If the TWG (Traveller Working Group) or the chairman of that group (Cllr Sue Hobson, Conservative deputy leader of the council) believe that our promise is to be reneged upon by a failure of the working group to provide an alternative temporary site at the end of January for the Traveller family then they are in complete failure at recognising and respecting my principles.

“I feel very badly let down in respect of this and if it comes to pass that the family stays beyond the end of January it seriously risks financially harming the opening of the HOA (Heights of Abraham) at the beginning of February.

“It would cause great harm to relations between this Authority, the Chief Executive, myself as leader and the (redacted, Heights of Abraham).”

The situation relates to the council’s decades-long self-dubbed “failure” to provide plots for Traveller and Gypsy families in the Dales, owing a legal homelessness duty to two families which it continues not to meet, despite spending thousands of pounds in taxpayer cash.

In November, when the LDRS first shared news of an agreement between Cllr Purdy and the Heights of Abraham, following comments made in a public full council meeting on November 24, the Conservative leader strenuously denied “any kind of deal” with the tourist attraction.

Cllr Purdy said a “tissue of lies” had been issued by opposition councillors, representing a “slur on my good character”.

The council issued a public statement including this assertion and continues to deny any deal.

In the November 24 meeting, opposition councillors made clear that they were not aware of any sort of agreement with the Heights of Abraham and were shocked at the priority being placed on protecting a tourist attraction’s finances over the welfare of a homeless family.

When approached by the LDRS, Cllr Purdy eventually conceded that he had made a private “promise” to the Heights of Abraham, but continued to deny that this was a “deal”.

He said: “I have simply not done a deal, a deal is two people or a group of people sat down at a table, where they say ‘right we’ve done a deal’, that’s not my interpretation of it.

“I’ll stick by it until my dying day, no deal was done. A promise is a promise but it hasn’t been fulfilled. If you want to put it that way then I’ve failed on my promise but that was beyond me because it was in the hands of the Traveller working group.

“I don’t see a promise as a deal, a deal is an agreement between two parties and there was never an agreement with the Heights of Abraham.

“If there was a promise made, it was a promise for me to try and give some encouragement and hope to the Heights of Abraham that they (the Gypsy family) would be moved.

“There was a sort of promise that they would be moved to try and alleviate the concern that I know the Heights of Abraham have got. They said they lost thousands of pounds.”

The LDRS raised the issue put forward by opposition councillors that this was the council siding with a tourist attraction over the welfare of a homeless family, he said: “You can get any interpretation on it.”

Cllr Purdy said he would not be standing for re-election in May and would be making his reasons clear when he is no longer a councillor.

Asked about the issue of resigning over the failed promise, Cllr Purdy said: “Well you make threats sometimes don’t you.”

He said that he made a commitment when he became leader in 2019 to find a permanent Traveller site, but found “it wasn’t to be”, and claimed to be “the only person in 40 years to have tried”, but said he would still have a positive legacy.

He said there was “anger, fury and nastiness” wherever the council looked to place Travellers and that “I don’t like the way Travellers live, I don’t like the lifestyle”, which included “defecating in public” saying he often thought to himself “thank God I wasn’t born into this situation”.

The Heights of Abraham has been repeatedly approached for comment on the issue but has not provided a response.

Cllr Steve Flitter, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrats Group, the largest opposition group on the authority, said: “I am obviously not happy with it and I announced at the full council that I had lost faith in him (Cllr Purdy) as a leader.

“I’m letting the matter rest now but people know what happened and it is up to them to judge. It would be rather pointless resigning now as he is not standing at the next election.

“After May’s election, regardless of the outcome, we will have a new leader, regardless of which party is in control and if I am re-elected then I hope to work with that leader to bring back some form of consistency in working together for the good of local people.”

A council spokesperson said: “In communicating its decision to designate the Matlock Bath Station Yard Car Park until January 31, 2023 the council recognised the importance of finding an alternative temporary site for the Traveller family before that date to free up coach parking spaces at the car park.

“But, to reiterate, no agreements or deals were discussed or entered into.

“Only the council has authority on these matters. Any comments made by individual councillors are matters for them.

“No official commitment was given by the council to the Heights of Abraham and any comments made by individual councillors are exactly that – comments, not decisions.”

The spokesperson would not say if the council could or should be held responsible for issuing statements on behalf of its leader. They also would not say if a council leader making a statement on behalf of a council was in fact them representing the authority, even if that statement was issued by the council itself.

Sarah Dines, the Derbyshire Dales’ Conservative MP, said: “Having read through what has been disclosed to me, it would seem at face value that there are serious questions that need to be answered by Cllr Garry Purdy and council officers.

“Transparency and good governance are benchmarks that must not just be upheld but which must be seen to be upheld.”

Emails released by the council show the Heights of Abraham approached Mr Wilson on October 5 detailing that it was aware the Matlock Bath station coach park could be used for a Traveller family for the winter of 2022.

It said previous Traveller “occupations” meant the tourist attraction and the village itself “lost all their coach business, and for several years Matlock Bath was known nationally by operators as a place to be avoided”.

The tourist attraction wrote: “The income from the coach business is vital if we are to maintain the high level of employment which is necessary to sustain the quality of the visitor experience we have created.

“We therefore need to have confidence that the Travellers will vacate by 10 February 2023.

“I look forward to your confirmation that the Council can accommodate this request and thereby support the tourist industry.”

On October 17, Cllr Purdy wrote to chairman of the council’s Traveller working group, and the authority’s deputy leader, to say the homeless family “must be removed by the beginning of February due to the fact that the Heights of Abraham open for the school holidays at that time”.

Cllr Purdy wrote in an email three days later on October 20, to say Travellers would be moved to Matlock Bath “over my dead body”, writing: “The family MUST be moved off the station car park if they are still in situ by the end of January 2023. NO LATER.”

He wrote: “The HOA have complained in the past that they have lost serious amounts of business because the coach drivers in seeing the Travellers in the Coach Park simply turn round and take their passengers somewhere else.

“There are residential properties nearby that will complain but the main concern is the

Heights of Abraham which open up for business in the first week in February.”

An email from Cllr Purdy on October 28 to the council’s monitoring officer, details: “I would like a letter being sent to Mr A & R Pugh (the owners of the Heights of Abraham), Heights of Abraham in order to reassure them of the stipulation at the end of January.”

On the same day, Mr Wilson wrote to the Heights of Abraham: “Following specific feedback from Cllr Purdy, and in accordance with the request in your earlier email, the proposed period of designation as a temporary site has been limited from 1 November 2022 to 31 January 2023.”

The tourist attraction responded on November 2, 2022, to thank the council for its actions, detailing: “We will now continue our marketing investment to encourage the coach industry to return to the Heights and Matlock Bath.

“Our partnership with Derbyshire Dales District Council in supporting us with the vital infrastructure and management of the village environment has always been fundamental to our success.”

On the same day, Cllr Purdy, from his personal email address, wrote to the tourist attraction to say he would “ensure that the family will be moved on as indicated”.

Cllr Purdy wrote an email to Mr Wilson the next day, on November 3, saying: “If we do not comply with the commitment to the Heights of Abraham to move the family at the end of January then I would very seriously have to consider my position.”

He wrote to Mr McLaughlin on November 13 saying: “Paul and I have given a written commitment to the [redacted, Heights of Abraham] that if the Travellers are relocated to the Station car park, Matlock Bath they would be removed by 31/01/23.”

The proof of an agreement comes as the homeless family continue to remain on the Matlock Bath station coach park, more than a month later, due to the lack of an agreed site for them to move to.

An attempt at securing a site near Carsington Water has now been dropped following opposition from residents and local councillors themselves who feel they were kept in the dark over the plot.