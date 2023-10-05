A pair of popular Peak District visitor attractions were ranked among the best in the country for their food and drink offering.

Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall were both announced as winners in the ‘Quality Food and Drink Category’ of VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades 2023.

The accolades, awarded to 91 attractions across England, recognise all aspects of the visitor experience and are awarded in four other categories – including ‘Hidden Gem,’ ‘Best Told Story,’ ‘Welcome’ and ‘Gold’ – given to all-round top-scoring attractions.

Attractions have received accolades based on the scores they obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Chatsworth House received an award for their food and drink offering.

VisitEngland’s director, Andrew Stokes, said:“These accolades are a testament to the outstanding experiences and customer service that attractions in England give visitors. They also recognise different aspects of the visitor experience with attractions who really go the extra mile, whether it’s offering exceptional food and drink or magical storytelling.

“The attractions honoured today go out of their way to make visits memorable, creating reasons for people to travel to new locations, also boosting local economies across England.”

Now in their ninth year, the Visitor Attraction Accolades are available to participants in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme, across a range of tourism attractions – from historic houses, gardens, country parks and farm attractions to galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals.

Haddon Hall scooped the same award.

Participating attractions are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced assessors who advise them on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.