News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured

Popular Peak District tourist attractions scoop prestigious awards – being named among the best in the country for food and drink

A pair of popular Peak District visitor attractions were ranked among the best in the country for their food and drink offering.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall were both announced as winners in the ‘Quality Food and Drink Category’ of VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades 2023.

The accolades, awarded to 91 attractions across England, recognise all aspects of the visitor experience and are awarded in four other categories – including ‘Hidden Gem,’ ‘Best Told Story,’ ‘Welcome’ and ‘Gold’ – given to all-round top-scoring attractions.

Attractions have received accolades based on the scores they obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

Most Popular
Chatsworth House received an award for their food and drink offering.Chatsworth House received an award for their food and drink offering.
Chatsworth House received an award for their food and drink offering.

VisitEngland’s director, Andrew Stokes, said:“These accolades are a testament to the outstanding experiences and customer service that attractions in England give visitors. They also recognise different aspects of the visitor experience with attractions who really go the extra mile, whether it’s offering exceptional food and drink or magical storytelling.

“The attractions honoured today go out of their way to make visits memorable, creating reasons for people to travel to new locations, also boosting local economies across England.”

Now in their ninth year, the Visitor Attraction Accolades are available to participants in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme, across a range of tourism attractions – from historic houses, gardens, country parks and farm attractions to galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals.

READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers face disruption amid roadworks and closures

Haddon Hall scooped the same award.Haddon Hall scooped the same award.
Haddon Hall scooped the same award.

Participating attractions are supported by a network of highly trained and experienced assessors who advise them on improving and promoting the quality, accessibility and sustainability of their offer.

Winning attractions can display the accolade logo at their attraction, online and in their marketing materials.

Related topics:Peak DistrictEnglandChatsworth House