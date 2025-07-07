Popular Disley bar Frankies says goodbye after 12 years

A popular wine bar which has welcomed the people of Disley for more than a decade is saying goodbye after struggling during the ‘tough economic climate and rising costs’.

Frankies, which is run by Scot Dignan and Frank Berry, will be shutting on Saturday, July 20.

They took a chance on the old Mousetrap building with a vision to transform it completely, to bring joy, music, and memories back into its walls.

In a statement on social media Scott said: “And together, we did just that.

Frankies Wine Bar in Disley is closing after 12 happy years.

“With endless hard work, long days and nights and a bit of madness, we created Frankies Wine Bar.

“What followed exceeded every expectation we ever had.

“Frankies became something truly special, a space that welcomed thousands of wonderful people.

“We shared so many incredible highs, from packed out live music nights to birthdays, baby showers and weddings.”

They say they faced the storm of covid and made it through the other side where many other hospitality businesses did not, being determined to reopen and rebuild.

He said: “Despite the tough economic climate and rising costs, we fought to keep Frankies alive, putting everything we had back into the business, with endless events and of course our Bottomless Bingo, in the hope that brighter days would return.

“Sadly, those days haven’t come, and after much soul searching, we have sadly and very reluctantly made the difficult decision to close Frankies doors for the final time.”

The venue on Buxton Old Road will be shutting in just a few weeks.

Scott said: “I can honestly say we poured our hearts into every detail and I’m incredibly proud of the standard we set.

“I also believe wholeheartedly that Frankies played a huge part in making Disley the vibrant, thriving village it is today.

“Though Frankies is coming to an end the building itself is about to start a brand new chapter.”

Scott says it’s getting some well deserved TLC, with new owners stepping in to invest, renovate and relaunch it as an exciting new restaurant and bar.

He added: “We’re thrilled to pass the torch and can’t wait to see what comes next.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every memory, every drink, every dance and every kind word. You made Frankies what it was.”