Plans have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council for the replacement of the fire-damaged buildings at Unit 3 and Unit 3A Wharf Works, New Mills.

Back in April 2013 a fire broke out at unit 3A which destroyed the property and caused damage to the adjacent property. The accidental fire was caused by a faulty fridge.

Owner and applicant Stephen Brooks said: “With people and businesses still suffering from the economic downturn 2007-2009 and the global financial crisis and my own recovering position in business, I only feel now the replacement and rebuild of unit 3 and 3A to be economically viable.”

The Wharf Works industrial units off Redmoor Lane. Photo Jason Chadwick

If the plans are approved he wants to rebuild the two units to have them the same size as unit 2; 6.70m x 10.30m x 9.55m. The steel frame would be cladded with grey plastic and roof panels will allow natural light. Water and electricity will be supplied back to the units as well.

Mr Brooks, who owns Wharf Garage units 2, 3, 3A, 4, 4A and 5 says the properties are not overlooked by residential properties. He notes trees in the area have been removed and he would be happy to plant shrubs and bushes if needed.