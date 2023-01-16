A planning application has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to close the Natwest branch on Spring Gardens, remove the ATM, as well as the exterior signage, seal the letter box and remove the baseplate from the night safe.

Although the news of the closure was announced back in the autumn, Natwest submitted plans to the council last month and the application has now been validated.

This means a consultation period will now run until Thursday February, 2 where residents can have their say on the plans before the branch shuts on Tuesday February, 14.

Plans have been submitted to remove the ATM, signage and seal up the letter box as Natwest prepares to close for good in Buxton.

A statement from Natwest submitted with the planning documents states: “The original building fabric will not be altered, removed, or concealed.

“All existing original features will not be affected by the proposed works.

“The proposed works are intended to retain the building as per current occupation as well as preserving the listed building status.

“ATM opening is within existing stonework.

“Following the ATM removal allowances to infill with stonework to match existing. All signage to be removed, allowances for any making good to existing stonework following signage removal.”

Speaking about the closure a spokesperson for Natwest said: “The way people bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services as customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank.

“Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously.

“We know it can affect people who are less confident with the alternatives we offer, and we'll always work hard to guide them through the changes and find the best way to serve them from now on.

“We must review our branches and make sure they are in locations where customers use them most.”

In a guide to help Buxton customers with the closure issued from Natwest, it states: “Comparing January 2019 and January 2022, counter transactions for personal customers have decreased by 43 per cent.

“In 2021 65 per cent of personal customers using the branch also chose to use online banking or our mobile app.”

Buxton is just one of 43 branches being shut nationwide by Natwest and the nearest branch will in Bakewell.