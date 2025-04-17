First look at Buxton pottery painting in the Cavendish arcade, Buxton. Owner Leanne Lawler. Photo Brian EyreFirst look at Buxton pottery painting in the Cavendish arcade, Buxton. Owner Leanne Lawler. Photo Brian Eyre
First look at Buxton pottery painting in the Cavendish arcade, Buxton. Owner Leanne Lawler. Photo Brian Eyre

Pictures of our visit to Buxton Pottery Painting in the Cavendish Arcade

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Buxton Pottery Painting has opened up in the Cavendish Arcade and our photographer went along to take a look.

The new business is run by Leanne Lawler and offers residents and tourists something fun to do in the town and to leave with a memory you can put out on display.

Some of the items you can paint at Buxton Pottery Painting. Photo Brian Eyre

1. First look at Buxton pottery painting in the Cavendish arcade, Buxton. Some of the items you can paint.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Chloe Moon painting a bunny at Buxton Pottery Painting. Phot Brian Eyre

2. Bunny fun

Photo: Brian Eyre

Mythical creatures and cute animals ready to paint. Photo Brian Eyre

3. Mythical creatures

Photo: Brian Eyre

The new studio in the Cavendish Arcade. Photo Brian Eyre

4. The new studio

Photo: Brian Eyre

