Pictures of our visit to Buxton Pottery Painting in the Cavendish Arcade

The new business is run by Leanne Lawler and offers residents and tourists something fun to do in the town and to leave with a memory you can put out on display.
1. First look at Buxton pottery painting in the Cavendish arcade, Buxton. Some of the items you can paint.
Some of the items you can paint at Buxton Pottery Painting. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bunny fun
Chloe Moon painting a bunny at Buxton Pottery Painting. Phot Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Mythical creatures
Mythical creatures and cute animals ready to paint. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The new studio
The new studio in the Cavendish Arcade. Photo Brian Eyre Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.