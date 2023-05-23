Customers at the Morrisons store on Bakewell Road, Buxton, bought Forget Me Not badges for a donation to the charity.

The Forget Me Not Appeal is a way to raise funds to help run crucial services, like Dementia Advisers who offer friendly, expert support over the phone and in-person. It helps fund life-changing research and fight stigma, which is so important. But it’s more than that – it’s an opportunity for people to come together as a community and show everyone affected by dementia that they’re not alone.

Morrisons Buxton community champion Robert Harrison said: "Thanks to all the customers who donated and an extra special thanks to the Rotary Club of Buxton, who provided us with volunteers throughout the week to collect money. The Alzheimer's Society do some amazing work both in the local community and through support and research.”