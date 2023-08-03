Outstanding Frankie in the running for top apprenticeship award - but it's not too late to enter

Franchescia ‘Frankie’ Davies started her apprenticeship lacking in confidence, but is now being filmed on camera and in full job control and a worthy nominee for the advanced apprentice of the year title at the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network-sponsored awards.

In January 2022, Buxton & Leek College took a chance on the shy 16-year-old and employed her as a level-three business administration apprentice in its commercial, student-led hair and beauty salon.

Frankie soon started to grow in confidence and stature. Her ability to deal with the public and confidence, professionality and problem-solving skills soon came to the fore and she took a leading role in stock control and order, compliance, marketing and project work within the team, as well as her day-to-day reception-based duties.

Franchescia Davies has been nominated for the advanced apprentice of the year award in the Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Frankie became a hot property within the organisation with other departments asking if they could “borrow” her for events etc and she readily undertook these activities to boost her experience and add to her already growing evidence portfolio for her apprenticeship.

When the college made the decision to rebrand its salons and move the campus location of one of its salons too, requiring a great deal of project management and working with senior leadership, Frankie took on whatever was thrown at her.

She excelled at all points, while not being afraid to speak her mind and offer suggestions where relevant.

The 2023 Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards ceremony will be held at The Village Hotel Nottingham on Thursday, October 5.

All this resulted in a great rebrand and launch as well as the new salon site opening as planned following a smooth move.

As Frankie moves towards the end of her apprenticeship, she has built up a great portfolio and business improvement plan which her tutor is very impressed with.

Alongside this, she has undertaken an enhanced role within the college’s marketing and schools liaison team and now enjoys being front-facing and helping potential students.

To add to her list of successes, Frankie was shortlisted for the college’s national apprenticeship week apprentice of the year award and was named the college’s outstanding apprentice for 2023 for for her contributions to all college services and dedication to her role.

