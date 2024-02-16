Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last January High Peak Borough Council purchased The Springs Shopping Centre and this month work has started on the next steps.

People wearing hi-vis and using laser tripods were seen scanning the centre on Spring Gardens.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “A 3D model of The Springs is being produced to enable the Council and prospective development partners to explore options for future development.”

Scanning of the Springs Shopping Centre has started as part of High Peak Borough Council's next steps after purchasing the shopping centre last year. Photo Chris Payne

High Peak Borough Council brought The Springs Shopping Centre in Buxton as a ‘once-in-generation opportunity to transform the town’ as part the multi-million pound Future High Streets project.

The purchase means the council has control of the building and the associated land and says it can now get on with delivering the much-anticipated enhancements to the area in partnership with the local community and businesses.

Councillor Greenhalgh said: “The nature of town centres is changing, and we want our high streets to evolve so that they continue to thrive.

“That’s why our Revitalising Buxton programme aims to encourage residents, visitors and shoppers to support the variety of shops, independent retailers and local businesses in Buxton through the day and into evening.

A 3D model of The Springs is being produced to enable the Council and prospective development partners to explore options for future development. Photo Chris Payne

“The purchase of the shopping centre was a major milestone in delivering this Future High Streets funded project and more details will be shared with the local community as part of a consultation starting in late Spring.”

The council’s successful bid to the Future High Streets fund (FHS) saw the proposals awarded £6.6m – 69 per cent of their original bid.

As a result, the council is topping up the total by investing a further £4.2m from its budgets to deliver improvements to the main commercial part of the town to complement and enhance the heritage and cultural offer which draws people to Buxton.

