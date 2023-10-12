News you can trust since 1852
New sports shop and coffee shop opens in Peak District’s biggest town

Eight new jobs have been created with the launch of new sport shop in Bakewell which also features a coffee-shop.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
inov-8, which moved into the King Street unit vacated by Costa Coffee, opened today and sells inov-8 branded shoes, clothing and equipment for runners, hikers and gym enthusiasts.

It also hosts an in-store coffee shop run by Summat, a local company who already have a successful hub in Bakewell that is popular with the running, cycling and gym communities.

James Nettleton, inov-8 Business Development Director, said: “We are delighted to have opened a store in the heart of the Peak District, where we and our customers love running, walking and exploring.

Four of the new store staff, including store manager Matt Sherwood (front right) at inov-8. Photo submittedFour of the new store staff, including store manager Matt Sherwood (front right) at inov-8. Photo submitted
“We feel Bakewell provides the perfect location because both locals and visitors use the town as a base for the types of adventures our products are designed for.

“We were also excited about our partnership with Summat to run the new coffee shop within the store. They are already well-loved in Bakewell and the ideal partner for us.

“Our stores are all about partnering with existing communities of runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts, as well as brining something new to the table.”

Founded 20 years ago, inov-8 is based in the Lake District and trades in more than 50 countries worldwide. It selected Bakewell as a “perfect location” for its third UK brand store.

Several events are also being planned at the store, including guest speaker evenings and community runs and hikes. The inov-8 Bakewell store is open seven days a week 9am-5pm, with shorter hours of 10am-4pm on Sundays.