New sports shop and coffee shop opens in Peak District’s biggest town
and live on Freeview channel 276
inov-8, which moved into the King Street unit vacated by Costa Coffee, opened today and sells inov-8 branded shoes, clothing and equipment for runners, hikers and gym enthusiasts.
It also hosts an in-store coffee shop run by Summat, a local company who already have a successful hub in Bakewell that is popular with the running, cycling and gym communities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
James Nettleton, inov-8 Business Development Director, said: “We are delighted to have opened a store in the heart of the Peak District, where we and our customers love running, walking and exploring.
“We feel Bakewell provides the perfect location because both locals and visitors use the town as a base for the types of adventures our products are designed for.
“We were also excited about our partnership with Summat to run the new coffee shop within the store. They are already well-loved in Bakewell and the ideal partner for us.
“Our stores are all about partnering with existing communities of runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts, as well as brining something new to the table.”
Advertisement
Founded 20 years ago, inov-8 is based in the Lake District and trades in more than 50 countries worldwide. It selected Bakewell as a “perfect location” for its third UK brand store.
Advertisement
Several events are also being planned at the store, including guest speaker evenings and community runs and hikes. The inov-8 Bakewell store is open seven days a week 9am-5pm, with shorter hours of 10am-4pm on Sundays.