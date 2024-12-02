New recruits get jobs at Gulliver’s Kingdom thanks to successful internship

Four young people have secured jobs at Gulliver’s Kingdom after completing an internship aimed at supporting young people with disabilities to find employment.

DFN Project SEARCH is a transition to work programme committed to transforming the lives of young adults aged between 16 and 24 who have a learning disability or autism, or both.

In June 2023, Project SEARCH formed an Intern programme at Gulliver’s Kingdom, bringing together the theme park as host business, Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Adult Community Education Service (DACES) and Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP).

The first four interns completed the course and applied for jobs at Gulliver’s Kingdom, with each successfully gaining seasonal work at the resort in Matlock Bath.

Luke Briddon, 21, from Chesterfield was one of those interns. He has a genetic deletion which makes learning difficult.

“Project SEARCH was a lifeline for me,” said Luke, who works as hotel porter at Gulliver’s Kingdom. “I’d not had any employment before Gulliver’s and I’m not sure where I’d be without this opportunity. I’ve got so much from the internship and enjoyed getting to know the other interns, as well as all the staff who run the park.

“I’ve enjoyed the variety of activities and jobs, which have helped build my confidence and independence. I feel I am contributing towards the running of the hotel and love being busy and meeting people. I would encourage anyone like me to do the internship, I’ve got so much out of it.”

Rubie Weller, 19, from Pinxton, and Dylan Harris, 21, from Derby, were among the other successful interns.

Helen Hazelhurst from DACES said: “We are thrilled to have our first group of young people complete the internship and secure employment. The interns worked alongside the Gulliver’s Kingdom team in various departments, including the hotel, catering, retail, and on the rides. They had an education tutor and a job coach, who worked with them daily, they studied for qualifications, and were also given assistance with tasks such as writing their CV.

“There is no obligation from Gulliver’s Kingdom to give the interns jobs at the end of the course, and they must interview the same as all candidates seeking seasonal employment. This makes it even more pleasing that all four interns were successful in finding work at the theme park. Our sincere thanks to everyone at Gulliver’s Kingdom for being part of the intern programme.”

As well as the specialist Job Coach support provided during the internship, Direct Education Business Partnership provide follow on job coaching support, funded via Access to Work, for those who secure employment as a result of the internship. This is to ensure that the complexities around navigating the transition from intern employee are fully supported for both the individual and the employer.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, explained: "Towards the end of the internship programme, the interns looked at various job options and it was really pleasing that all four interns chose to apply to Gulliver’s Kingdom. What impressed us at the interview stage was that each intern displayed evidence of the skills and confidence that they had developed during the programme.”

The Project SEARCH year 1 quality review said the partnership with Gulliver’s. Derbyshire County Council, DACES and DEBP has the potential to transform the lives of young people and acts as a ‘beacon of true partnership working for other sites who may have programme-related complexities to overcome’.

Such was the success of the first internship, the programme is continuing, with a group of seven interns starting at Gulliver’s Kingdom this year. Unlike year one of the internship, year two interns are spending half their week at Gulliver’s Kingdom and half at Lea Green Learning and Development Centre, which is part of Derbyshire County Council.

This move offers more varied and sustained rotation opportunities to the interns, with the rotations timetabled so that interns use similar work skills simultaneously across Gulliver’s Kingdom and Lea Green to maximise their learning.

Helen said: “We were delighted to see an increase in applications from local young people for year two. This year interns will complete an AIM qualification including an ICT unit, a digital careers portfolio, and workplace certificates at Lea Green and Gulliver’s Kingdom.”

DFN Project SEARCH is now looking for new interns to start in September 2025. If you are aged 18-24 with an EHCP and would like to visit the project or attend an open day please email [email protected] or read more on: www.localoffer.derbyshire.gov.uk/preparing-for-adulthood/post-16-education-and-training/supported-internships/supported-internships.aspx

Gulliver’s Kingdom is aimed at children aged between two and 13 and is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s World in Warrington, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.