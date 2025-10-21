New outdoor eating or leisure facility could be coming to Whaley Bridge

An estate agent is looking for someone to take on one acre of land in Whaley Bridge which has planning permission for office, food and drink or leisure and assembly.

Barker Proudlove is advertising for someone to take on two adjoining retail units in Whaley Bridge near to B&M and Tesco.

There have been various planning applications on the site near the A6 in recent years, and in 2018 B&M opened but land with planning permission is still available.

A Barker Proudlove real estate agents spokesperson said: “We are seeking offers to let space within the proposed development, and will also consider long leasehold arrangements.

“The site has extant planning permission for offices, food and drink as well as leisure and assembly and an application to extend to Retail.

“Current plans allow for Unit A to be over three floors and the scheme has permission for a rooftop garden/outdoor eating, as well as parking for 56 cars shared with Unit B.”

While the site of 1.19 acres could become anything at this moment as no interested parties have come forward, speculation on social media is rife with one person hoping for a new coffee drive-thru, a small restaurant, or maybe even a small gym.

While another suggested the land would be better placed becoming a bridge over to the industrial estate to remove the HGVs from Canal Street.

Another said: “What on earth does Whaley Bridge need with more commercial, retail or leisure space when most of the pubs have closed over the last couple of decades, half the units on market street are empty, and we're constantly told we have to build more housing?”

Barker Proudlove says the units are available to pre-let on a new lease, with further terms available upon application and long leasehold arrangements will also be considered.

Tree work was done on the site a couple of years ago and workers were spotted on site recently.

Barker Proudlove says anyone who invests in the site would have a good catchment of customers and added: “Retail provision within a 20 minute driving radius is limited, allowing the convenience led offering at Whaley Bridge to draw from the estimated 110,000 population.”

For more information visit barkerproudlove.co.uk searching for Whaley Bridge.