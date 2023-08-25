New NHS Services at Zink HQ for People who are Neuro Divergent

Joined Up Care Derbyshire (part of the NHS) has commissioned local organization Zink to support people who have been diagnosed or suspect they are neuro divergent. One is to support children and young people age 5-25 and their families , the other is a monthly drop in for adults.

Local charity, Zink runs a range of community services including employability programmes, High Peak food bank, a community eco café, wellbeing activities and advice.

The new Neuro Divergent (ND) Hub will support children and youths with ND conditions and their families. People can call at the Hub for advice, advocacy and information about conditions like autism, Aspergers, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia, Tourettes, fetal alcohol syndrome, etc. Appointments with specialist ND support workers can be booked by calling Zink HQ on 01298 214926. A diagnosis is not necessary.

The High Peak ND Hub will initially open on Tuesdays 12 noon – 7pm, Wednesday to Friday 10am – 4pm.

Sue Houghton, Neuro Divergent Specialist Support Worker

Sue Houghton, ND specialist worker at Zink said, “There’s a lot of help available to neuro divergent people but sometimes it can be difficult to access or find out about it. We’re here to support with that.”

Spectrum Heads, also NHS funded, will be working alongside the ND Hub to provide drop in sessions for ND adults on the first Thursday of every month from 10 am – 12 noon. All the staff at Spectrum Heads have been through the diagnostic process and understand how it can be affirming but also confusing.

Karen Allen Airey from Spectrum Heads said, “People with a ND diagnosis or those who suspect they might be can be overwhelmed. Our drop ins will help them to understand what being neuro divergent means for them.”