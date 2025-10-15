New Mills sweetmaker Swizzels donates £7,000 to community groups

To mark 70 years of its iconic Refreshers brand, Swizzels launched a competition to find community groups in need of a cash boost to help refresh a project.

The New Mills sweetmaker has now selected seven projects across the UK, one for each decade of refreshers, to give £1,000 to.

From Belfast to Dorset, over 1,500 heartfelt entries poured in from volunteer groups, charities, and community-led organisations, all hoping for a share of the £7,000 funding pot to refresh spaces that bring people together and provide vital services to local people.

Sarah-Louise Heslop, head of marketing at Swizzels, said: “We were truly overwhelmed by the incredible response from every corner of the UK - from school PTAs and care homes to youth clubs and gardening projects.

The Swizzels factory at New Mills where the company is gave £7,000 to community groups to mark the 70th anniversary of refreshers. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The entries showcased a remarkable variety of community initiatives, each making a meaningful difference across diverse groups of people. “This competition reminded us of the extraordinary work being carried out by community groups, volunteers, charities, and CICs nationwide.

“These organisations are transforming thousands of lives by teaching essential skills, fostering friendships, reducing loneliness, and supporting vulnerable individuals.

“It’s inspiring to hear about the wonderful work being done across the nation, and it makes us proud to be a heritage British brand with nearly 100 years of history working alongside such passionate people and organisations.”

Some of the winners included a safe, empowering space for young people to rebuild confidence, another project provides specialist support for survivors of sexual violence while other winners included supporting rainbows, brownies and guide so they could have an outdoor space include a campfire circle and gardening space. The North West-based winner, was the Tameside and Glossop NHS Charity, which is dedicated to supporting patients, families and NHS staff across local hospitals and healthcare services. ~ Their grant will be used to brighten the garden at the Macmillan Unit with new seating, vibrant flowers and sensory planting, creating a more uplifting space for patients and their families.

Sarah added: “The Great Community Refresh has been a huge success, allowing us to discover and champion these fantastic projects and we’re grateful to all who took the time to tell us about their worthy causes. Our winners stood out for their impact, sustainability, reach, and the meaningful difference they make.”