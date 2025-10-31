New Mill’s Alternative Health Clinic celebrates 25 years of healing
Susan Hallam from the Alternative Health Clinic said: “In a quiet corner of the town we have been on a remarkable journey of healing over the past 25 years.”
Susan and the team at the Union Road business have been dedicated to promoting alternative health therapies as well as offering patients a holistic approach to wellness which emphasises natural healing methods and individualised care.
Karen Devlin first opened the clinic in 2000 after being inspired by natural healing.
She said: “I wanted to create a space where people could come and heal, not just treat symptoms.”
The Alternative Health Clinic is a friendly, multidisciplinary service where practitioners work together to re-balance people’s health and well-being. It is their aim to ‘treat the whole person – mind, body and spirit’.
They say people’s physical, emotional, mental and spiritual needs will all be catered for.
Throughout the years, the clinic has grown from a modest practice into a trusted establishment within the community.
The clinic specialises in a variety of therapies, including Reiki, Herbal medicine, Bowen therapy, Reflexology, Acupuncture, Craniosacral therapy, Alexander technique, Chiropody/Podiatry as well as Counselling and Sports/Holistic massages/facials tailored to meet the unique needs of patients.
Susan said therapists at the clinic believe in empowering individuals with knowledge about their bodies and the healing process and making it affordable to everyone.
Despite the rising popularity of alternative health practices, Sue has faced challenges, particularly in working alongside conventional medical systems.
However, she believes that a collaboration between both is essential for optimal patient care. She said: “Tt’s about finding what works best for each individual.” As the Alternative Health Clinic marks 25 years of service, Susan remains a beacon of hope and healing for many clients.
Her dedication to alternative and holistic health continues, and she wants to thank all clients, her reception team and therapists for their continued support over the years.