New licensee and revamp set for popular Buxton pub

The Miltons Head has a new licensee after the former landlord called time on his tenure at the Buxton pub.

The only pub on Buxton’s main shopping street, Spring Gardens, is receiving a revamp thanks to its new operator, Rick Ellison.

The pubs new look will be showcased at its official launch night on 12 December.

The licensee, Rick, 35 from Whaley Bridge, also has three other popular Derbyshire pubs – The Peak Hotel in Castleton, The Old Hall in Hope and The Anchor in Tideswell.

The project will upgrade the Miltons Head on Spring Gardens with the aim of providing ‘a welcoming, family-friendly local’ for residents and visitors to Buxton’s town centre.

The venue will be closed for five days whilst work is carried out and the pub’s new look will be showcased at its official launch night on December 12.

For those wanting a sneak peek, the Miltons Head reopens from Friday 6 December whilst the finishing touches are completed.

The makeover is redecorating the pub throughout in a ‘warm, cosy style with carefully selected traditional and antique furniture and quirky ornaments and features to add character’.

The pub’s Victorian taproom will have new screens and extra seats to ensure great sports viewing. ‘Barista-quality coffee’ is being introduced and will be served all day alongside a new menu of freshly prepared homemade food - dishes will range from light bites such as paninis and sandwiches to burgers.

Rick – who won an award for beer quality earlier this year – wants to put the Miltons Head ‘on the map for drinks as well as food’ and is extending the choice of beers to include premium lagers and up to four cask ales.

Rick went to school in Buxton and had his first pub there, he said: “Buxton is a lovely town, but it has lost many of the pubs I remember from my youth.

The Miltons Head is the only one remaining on Spring Gardens now. It’s a beautiful old pub in a prominent location, and I want to keep it thriving for future generations to enjoy.”

Rick is keen to find out more about the Miltons Head’s past. He is appealing for any information on its history or pictures from bygone days that could be put on display in the pub.

Alun Johnson, operations director for Star Pubs and Bars, owners of the Miltons Head, said: “We’re delighted that Rick is taking the helm at the Miltons Head. He knows the area, is passionate about outstanding service and has a brilliant track record for creating much-loved pubs.”