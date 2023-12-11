New Indian restaurant opening next year in the High Peak
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team behind Bukharaa - Street Zaika in Romiley have announced they will be opening another venue in New Mills next year.
Speaking on social media Vijay Pal Singh Kathait said: “We are very excited and happy to announce that we are launching another Bukharaa branch in New Mills very soon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It’s quite heartwarming to see the love people gave to Bukharaa and it always drives us to do the best possible for our community and dear customers.
“We are looking forward to another Bukharaa in new mills by 2024.”
Bukhara is no ordinary Indian restaurant and says it provides a ‘contemporary twist on Indian cuisine’.
The news has excited High Peak diners with one saying ‘love this restaurant and couldn't be happier about them coming to New Mills. The food and service are fabulous and I'm looking forward to becoming a regular customer’.Another said: “Love this restaurant and couldn't be happier about them coming to New Mills. The food and service are fabulous and I'm looking forward to becoming a regular customer.”A third commented ‘we do need more affordable venues, people can't afford the ridiculous prices these days’.
Advertisement
The site is currently empty and was previously an Indian restaurant under different management.
Advertisement
However, people on social media seemed keen to bring the building back into use and remove the boarded up window with another adding ‘I wish them luck, better than another abandoned property, closed and rotting’.