New High Peak Aldi store welcomes first customers

A brand-new Aldi store in Buxton has opened its doors to customers, with ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Harpur Hill Primary School.
By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
The Altar Way store is the newest Aldi to open in and around Buxton and will be run by store manager Phil Welling, along with a team of 35 colleagues.

He said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Buxton. It was lovely to welcome our new and existing customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Harpur Hill Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

ParalympicsGB silver medallist Lewis Stewart, who ‘piloted’ visually impaired athlete Neil Fachie at Tokyo 2020, gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cut the all-important red ribbon, pictured alongside store manager Phil Welling. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cut the all-important red ribbon, pictured alongside store manager Phil Welling. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)
ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cut the all-important red ribbon, pictured alongside store manager Phil Welling. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)

He then led an assembly with pupils at Harpur Hill Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh - which has already inspired over two million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Lewis said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Harpur Hill Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health and Beauty products.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]. The Altar Way store will be open Monday to Saturday 8am to 10pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

