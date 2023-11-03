A brand-new Aldi store in Buxton has opened its doors to customers, with ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cutting the all-important red ribbon alongside pupils from Harpur Hill Primary School.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Altar Way store is the newest Aldi to open in and around Buxton and will be run by store manager Phil Welling, along with a team of 35 colleagues.

He said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Buxton. It was lovely to welcome our new and existing customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Harpur Hill Primary School through our partnership with ParalympicsGB.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ParalympicsGB silver medallist Lewis Stewart, who ‘piloted’ visually impaired athlete Neil Fachie at Tokyo 2020, gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

ParalympicsGB cyclist Lewis Stewart cut the all-important red ribbon, pictured alongside store manager Phil Welling. Photo Richard Grange/ UNP (United National Photographers)

He then led an assembly with pupils at Harpur Hill Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh - which has already inspired over two million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Lewis said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Harpur Hill Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Advertisement

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health and Beauty products.

Advertisement