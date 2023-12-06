New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of High Peak’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Inspectors have visited local venues offering food, to check their hygiene standards and Annie's Cafe, at Harpur Hill Business Park, Harpur Hill, Buxton; was given a rating of 5 on November 22

Two ratings have been handed to local pubs and bar operators, with both the New Inn at Manchester Road, Chapel-En-Le-Frith, High Peak and Kirsty Yates at Eaves Knoll Road, New Mills, High Peak both also receiving full five-star ratings.

There was also good news for a local takeaway, as Ikram Indian Takeaway at 37 Market Street, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, was rated 5 on November 29.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

The ratings are not a guide to the quality of food on offer, but are designed to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are: 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary;1 – major improvement is necessary or 0 – urgent improvement is required.