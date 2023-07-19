The Old Sun Inn, a pub and bar at 33 High Street, Buxton, Derbyshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 12.

And New Mills Kebab, a takeaway at 2 Meal Street, New Mills, High Peak was given a score of two on June 12.

In addition, the The Nocturne Cafe at 45 High Street, Buxton, was rated 5 on July 11, while Memories of India at 37 Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge, High Peak was rated 4 on June 30

A number of new hygiene ratings have been issued

The Ladybower Inn at Ladybower, Bamford received a five-star rating on July 12 and The Crossings at Station Road, Furness Vale, High Peak was rated 5 on July 12.

Finally, Billys Plaice, a takeaway at 98-102 Station Road, Hadfield, Glossop was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary; 1 – major improvement is necessary